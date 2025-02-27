10 years in the making - Jorvik Tricycles unveils its first hybrid model

Jorvik Tricycles, Europe’s leading tricycle manufacturers, has launched its most versatile model to date, the JMT-16.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coined the ‘one-size-fits-all’ by the Jorvik team, this new model is the culmination of more than 10 years of work and feedback from customers and stockists. Featuring a unique foldable handlebar stem and frame, along with three-inch wheels, the JMT-16 is the retailer's first hybrid model, designed for both on and off-road cycling.

The innovative new model is easily transportable and caters to the rising global demand for transportable and commuter-friendly options. Equipped with robust three-inch wheels, the compact tricycle delivers a smooth ride, even on rougher, uneven terrains. Fully electric and powered by a 250W motor, the JMT-16 allows users to travel and explore up to 35 miles on one charge and takes just six hours to charge from flat to full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Available in black, red, green, and teal, the JMT-16 is priced from £3,499 and is available to buy both online or in the showroom in York.

JMT-16, RRP £3,499

James Walker, Founder and Managing Director of Jorvik Tricycles, says: “Over the last 10 years, we’ve been working closely with our customers, stockists and team to design and create a unique model that is the perfect all-rounder.

“Taking onboard feedback and our evolving customer needs, we’ve worked really hard to launch a model that strikes a balance between on and off-road cycling. Small, nimble and transportable whilst also riding smoothly across rougher terrains and muddy paths. We're really excited to launch the JMT-16 and bring to the market a trike that is ideal for people of all sizes and abilities. “

Jorvik Tricycles was founded in 2014 after its Founder and Managing Director, James Walker, identified a gap in the market for travel options for those with limited mobility. James decided to launch Jorvik, combining classic British bicycle design with bespoke technology to offer more choice and style to the industry, while providing an option for people of all abilities to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest addition to Jorvik’s portfolio expands the total product offering to 17, all of which can be customised by selecting power options, battery size, preferred colours, as well as additional accessories such as baskets and pet beds.

JMT-16, RRP £3,499

To pre-order the JMT-16, please call: 01904 405338

To find out more about Jorvik Tricycles and to pre-order a JMT-16, please visit: www.jorviktricycles.co.uk