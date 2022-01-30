100 jobs set to be created by major care home development in Leeds

The £15m care home in Adel, near Leeds, is now less than three months away from completion.
New Care’s ‘new generation’ 74 bed care facility, is located on Otley Road. Part of the McGoff Group, New Care is one of the UK’s largest care home providers. The home in Adel is the company's first care facility in Yorkshire.
Chris McGoff, the chief executive at New Care, said: “Adel Manor is really taking shape. The care facility has been designed to offer outstanding care in a stylish environment, and we are already starting to recruit the 100-strong team.
“We’re looking forward to introducing our award-winning care services to residents in Adel in spring and are confident Adel Manor will be a much-welcomed addition to the region.”