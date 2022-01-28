485 new homes approved for Leeds city centre in move that will see part of the canal frontage revamped

The development, named Latitude Blue, will include circa 485 homes and will occupy the second of two adjacent brownfield sites acquired by HUB and Bridges in 2021.

The first of HUB’s Leeds developments, Latitude Purple, started on site in autumn 2021, and will deliver 463 homes.

The development was forward funded by Canadian real estate investment company Realstar and is set for completion in 2024.

Plans for the new 485 complex have been approved.

Together with the newly consented Latitude Blue scheme, this brings the total number of homes that HUB is delivering across both sites to circa 950.

Designed by Leeds based architects Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher (CJCT), the plans for Latitude Blue sit at the heart of an emerging mixed-use neighbourhood on Whitehall Road. The development, previously the site of the Doncaster Monkbridge Iron and Steelworks dating back to 1846, comprises two residential blocks of 25 and 30 storeys, as well as ground floor amenity space.

It is situated directly adjacent to Leeds’s largest new office development, Wellington Place on the western edge of the city centre, right next to The Yorkshire Post’s offices.

A total of 950 homes will be based at the site once finished.

Plans for the site involve extensive landscaping, designed to make the best of nearby features including the canal frontage and listed viaduct, which is currently being transformed into a new elevated landscaped public park.

As well as new homes for local residents, Latitude Blue will provide active uses at ground floor, designed to bring the community together. HUB and Bridges have consulted closely with local people on their priorities for these spaces, which will house a variety of cafes and workspace. The scheme will deliver significant levels of affordable rental housing, in line with local policy.

Victoria Manston, Senior Development Manager at HUB, said: “We are thrilled that Leeds City Council has approved our plans for Latitude Blue, which are the result of close collaboration with the local community.

"We hope to start on site later this year, and look forward to delivering a scheme that contributes positively to the local area, as well as providing a fantastic place to live. HUB and Bridges have a strong track record of delivering beautifully-designed homes in the UK’s best locations, and we are excited to bring this experience to our second scheme in Leeds.”

Simon Ringer, Head of Property at Bridges Fund Management, said: “We believe our Latitude development will make a significant contribution to the local community in this area of Leeds, both by improving the provision of high-quality, highly sustainable lower-cost homes, and by creating attractive new indoor and outdoor spaces for local people to enjoy.