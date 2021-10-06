This is where 488 new apartments could be built in Leeds city centre

Latitude Blue in Leeds

The development, named Latitude Blue, will include 488 apartments and occupy the second of two adjacent brownfield sites acquired by developer HUB and investor Bridges Fund Management, earlier this year. The first, Latitude Purple, has started on site, building 463 homes.

The new proposals for Latitude Blue, designed by architects Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher (CJCT), are the centre of an emerging mixed-use neighbourhood on Whitehall Road. The scheme comprises two residential blocks of 26 and 31 storeys, as well as ground floor amenity space.

The plans will involve landscaping, designed to make the best of nearby features including the canal frontage and listed viaduct, which is currently being transformed into a new landscaped public park.

Alongside new homes for local residents, Latitude Blue will include community facilities on the ground floor with potential uses including cafes and workspace.

The site sits behind No.1 Leeds and is close to large office development Wellington Place, as well as several other major new residential schemes.

Victoria Manston, senior development manager at HUB, said: “We have worked very closely with the local community, Leeds City Council and our project team to put forward a scheme that will play a vital part in this exciting area of Leeds.

“HUB has an outstanding track record of delivering beautifully-designed homes that transform neighbourhoods, and we are hugely excited to bring our experience to another of the UK’s ‘lifestyle cities’.”