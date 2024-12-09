100 jobs to be created at David Brown Defence's design and manufacturing base

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Brown Defence, based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, has secured a significant investment into the business from its parent group.

A spokesman said the investment is a recognition of the vital role DB Defence plays in supporting “critical defence systems of national importance to our nation and allies”.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

David Brown Defence based in Huddersfield, has secured a significant investment into the business from its parent group. (Photo supplied on behalf of David Brown Defence)

The statement added: “The multi-million pound investment will enhance DB Defence’s overall capability and capacity and lead to the creation of 100 new jobs in 2024/25 at the company’s design and manufacturing facility.

"It will help ensure vital contracts are completed on time and delivered for many years to come. The gear systems for these complex military platforms take years to engineer, manufacture, assemble and test and the investment will strengthen their ability to complete that work.”

The statement added: “DB Defence has been integral to the development of bespoke land and marine gear systems for the defence industry for more than 100 years.”

DB Defence is the original designer and manufacturer of gear systems for military vehicles including the Challenger 2, Titan and Trojan and CVR(T), and power transmission systems for maritime vessels such as the Type 26 Global Combat Ship.

The statement added: “This highly sophisticated and complex manufacturing is crucial to the UK’s defence infrastructure.”

DB Defence employs 382 people at its Park Works facility in Huddersfield.

Mike Helme, Managing Director for DB Defence said, “The investment comes at a time when defence is crucial to our national security.

"The capital will continue to strengthen our capabilities at the Park Works manufacturing facility to enable us to deliver on our land and marine programmes both now and into the future.”

The business can trace its roots back to the 1860s when it was founded as a pattern making business, specialising in gearwheel patterns for cast gears.

DB Defence is part of David Brown Santasalo, which is a group of global companies involved in engineering, manufacturing and supporting industrial gearboxes for use in industries including paper, oil, gas, mining, minerals, marine and port operations and rail.

In June 2016, David Brown merged with Santasalo to become one of the world’s largest mechanical power transmission companies.

David Brown Santasalo is head quartered in the UK and employs more than 1,100 employees across 25 locations in six continents.