120 jobs to be created after 150 home scheme at Micklefield near Leeds given green light

Yorkshire housebuilder Avant Homes is set to bring the new-build homes to the village after receiving planning approval from Leeds City Council.

The £49.3m development, named Radford’s Meadow, will feature a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes across 24 of Avant Homes’ designs.

Radford’s Meadow, which is located on a 14-acre site on Micklefield’s Church Lane between Leeds and Pontefract, will see the first homes go on sale in June 2021 with the showhomes to follow in September.

Avant Homes

The first homes are expected to complete ready for occupation this autumn and, in total, the build of the development will take approximately five years. Approximately 15 per cent of the homes have been designated as affordable housing.

Alongside providing 150 high-quality homes for the area, Avant Homes has also committed a community contribution of £1.1m towards local transport and infrastructure. Radford’s Meadow will also create 120 jobs across construction and sales.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Chris Coley, said: “Micklefield is a very appealing location, just six miles east of Leeds city centre, so we’re pleased to have received planning permission and now look forward to moving ahead with our plans.

“Initial groundworks are expected to get underway at Radford’s Meadow in a matter of weeks before we reveal the first homes for sale in June.”

Based in Wakefield, Avant Homes Yorkshire is part of the Avant Homes group. The group currently has 56 developments across its five operating regions.