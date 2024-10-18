Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialists from business advisory firm Quantuma have completed a pre-pack administration of the Sheffield-based specialist engineering firm Linbrooke Services Ltd to secure the future of the business.

Quantuma’s Richard Easterby and Chris Newell were appointed as joint administrators on October 15 to oversee the process.

A spokesman said: “The company entered administration as a result of a range of challenges being faced by the railway construction sector, including delayed projects, and factors effecting the economy as a whole.”

The company entered administration partly as a result of challenges faced by the railway construction sector, the administrators said. (Library image by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Linbrooke Services was established in 2002 and comprised three primary divisions, the railway construction business which has been rescued, and power and optical businesses which will close as part of the deal. The business employed nearly 200 people. The deal sees around 140 staff transfer to the purchaser, Keltbray.

Richard Easterby, Joint Administrator and managing director at Quantuma, said: “I am delighted to have been able to achieve a sale of the company’s rail operation, in very time-pressured circumstances, which secures the long term viability of the business and a substantial amount of jobs.

“Unfortunately not all of the business could be rescued. For those members of staff whose roles were made redundant, the priority of my team and our advisors is to work with them to ensure that they have the information required to make timely claims from the redundancy payments office.”