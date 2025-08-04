147-home plan at Green Belt land on edge of village

A housing developer believes Green Belt land on the edge of a village should be designated as “grey-belt” – and is suitable for a 147-home development.

Davis Wilson Homes has submitted a planning application for a large housing development off Keighley Road in Steeton saying there is “pressing need” for homes in the area.

But there have already been 60 objections to the proposals.

The planning application is for a large area of land between Steeton Cricket Club and a rail line. The developers acknowledge that some of the site lies within a flood plain, but says this area will be set aside for green space.

If approved, the development will be made up of six, one-bedroom bungalows, 20 two-bedroom homes, 66 three-bedroom homes and 55 four-bedroom homes.

The development will include 36 affordable homes, as well as a new children’s play area.

Housing developments on Green Belt land are usually frowned upon unless the developer can prove there are “exceptional circumstances” as to why planning rules should be ignored.

However, new changes to the planning system introduced by the Labour Government can see some Green Belt sites see their designation changed to Grey Belt in a bid to speed up housebuilding.

Developers will have to prove the land does not meet the aims of the Green Belt, such as preventing towns merging together.

The application says: “There is a pressing need to deliver new market and affordable homes in the area.

“The site is ideally located to deliver these new homes for the benefit of the community.

“David Wilson Homes recognise the importance of sustainable development that meets the needs of current and future generations.

“This proposal has a specific emphasis on delivering high quality public space alongside efficient development parcels, with a focus on delivering biodiversity improvements within the application boundary.

“The village does not stand in isolation. It is connected to the neighbouring settlements of Eastburn, Crosshills, Sutton-in-Craven, and Silsden. This application will not compromise the delineation of these places.

“The proposal has attractive features, retained trees and planting, and maintains the character of the wider settlement. It will generate an integrated development that supports local services, contributes to local character, and provide new natural space and habitats.

“Whilst the site is located within the Green Belt, it is the applicant’s view that the site can be characterised as grey belt land.”