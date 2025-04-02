15 years of empowering business owners: Yorkshire business celebrates milestone in the UK

Leeds-based The Alternative Board (TAB) is celebrating 15 years of helping UK entrepreneurs grow and thrive.

A global leader in peer advisory boards and executive coaching for business owners, TAB has supported thousands of business owners across the country, providing them with a trusted community of peers, strategic insights and business coaching

Now celebrating its 15th anniversary in the UK, MD, Ed Reid, reflects on the company's success:

“When I became a franchisee with The Alternative Board in 2009, I quickly recognised its unique proposition in offering business owners the chance to collaborate, share leadership experiences, and gain support from peers, all under the guidance of franchisees with strong business backgrounds.

Mags Fuller and Ed Reid of The Alternative Board (TAB) UK.

"When the opportunity arose eight years later to transition from franchisee to UK franchisor in partnership with Mags Fuller, it was an irresistible next step. My prior experience as a franchisee made the transition smoother, as I already understood the unique the challenges our franchisees face. Today, The Alternative Board continues to transform good business owners into exceptional leaders, and businesses across the UK are stronger as a result.”

TAB’s continued success is reflected not just in its expanding network, but in the change in approach to leadership within the SME community. Franchise owners have seen first-hand how TAB has supported communities of entrepreneurs to grow, scale, and become better leaders.

“The impact of TAB cannot be overstated,” commented Mags Fuller, Co-owner and Financial Director of TAB. “We’ve helped business owners across the country make smarter, faster decisions, build their brands and develop trusted, lasting relationships with their TAB peers. Our franchise model continues to grow, and we’re excited to welcome even more business leaders as we continue to expand. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and excited for what lies ahead.”

TAB’s peer advisory boards bring together business owners and leaders to share insights and offer guidance in a confidential, collaborative environment. Business ownership can be a very lonely place and TAB’s proven model has helped businesses improve performance and overcome challenges, making it a valuable resource for entrepreneurs looking to run better businesses.

For many business owners, joining TAB provides them with access to invaluable resources: a trusted peer advisory board, tailored business coaching, and strategic support that directly impacts their bottom line. The connections made in TAB’s meetings often lead to both personal and professional transformations. More importantly, TAB is a community of business owners committed to lifting one another up.

“Our members are passionate about business and about supporting one another,” adds Mags Fuller. “They know that when one succeeds, everyone benefits. As we celebrate 15 years of TAB in the UK, we’re more excited than ever to expand our reach and continue providing this network of support for business owners, helping them achieve the success they’ve always dreamed of.”

TAB's journey in the UK is far from over. With more business owners seeking peer-led solutions, the demand for the franchise’s services continues to rise. The franchise model allows aspiring franchisees to become a part of this powerful movement, supporting business owners within their local communities while growing their own businesses in the process.