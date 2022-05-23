154 houses including affordable homes set to be built in picturesque North Yorkshire market town

The 154-home development received planning approval from Hambleton District Council in February and is set to be located on Husthwaite Road close to the A19, between York and Thirsk.

A spokesman said: "The new homes will feature a comprehensive mix of high-quality, design-led two, three, four and five-bedroom homes across 15 of Avant Homes’ signature house designs.

"Initial groundworks are due to start in the coming weeks with the first homes set to go on sale this month. The showhome opening will follow in early autumn with the first residents expected to move into their new home at the end of 2022."

Yorkshire house builder Avant Homes plans to deliver a £38.3m housing development following the acquisition of a 15-acre parcel of land in Easingwold.

"Of the 154 homes set to be built in Easingwold, 30 per cent have been designated to affordable housing. Alongside providing homes for the area, Avant Homes will also commit to a community contribution of £325,000 for local education provision for early years, primary and special educational needs schools. Avant will also provide a sports pitch and car parking facilities for the adjacent Easingwold Community Primary School."

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Alastair Hart, said: “We’re very pleased to have purchased this site in Easingwold to be able to move our plans forward to deliver 154 new-build homes for the area.