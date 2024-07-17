19th-century Sheffield park lodge could be turned into an eating place or bistro

A 19th-century lodge at Endcliffe Park in Sheffield could become a new bistro or eating place if an operator can be found to take it on.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council is going to conduct a marketing exercise to see if there is any interest in someone taking over the park lodge and pavilion near the Hunter’s Bar entrance to the park and its famous weeping beech tree. The grade II-listed building dating back to 1891 has until last July been used as a home and part is still used by council staff who look after the park.

A meeting of the council’s charity trustee sub-committee yesterday (July 16) approved the idea of marketing the building to see if there is any interest in operating it as a “commercial food and beverage offer”. The park is one of several in the city owned by a charitable trust with the council as sole trustee and the sub-committee takes all decisions needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the committee said: “The residential part of the lodge has been vacant since July 2023, and the building is starting to show signs of deterioration. The council as sole trustee has a duty to manage the resources of the charity responsibly, which includes ensuring that its land and buildings are properly maintained and correctly used.

A Sheffield City Council image of the Endcliffe Park lodge that councillors have agreed can be marketed as a potential bistro or eating place

“With investment, the lodge has potential to transform this area of Endcliffe Park, a Green Flag Park at the entrance to the Porter Valley.”

The report said that the charitable trust would benefit from the rent and the cost of repairs to the building would fall on the operator.

Parks and countryside officer Dave Rice said that there was potential for something that would complement the existing park cafe. In response to a question from committee chair Coun Richard Williams, he said a new venue could be “more bistro vibes, early evening”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the council keeps in regular contact with the operator of the park’s popular, family-friendly cafe has been kept fully informed and isn’t objecting.

Head of parks and countryside Ruth Bell said: “We’re looking to complement it, not compete with it.”