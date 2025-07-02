20 years of navigating hazard compliance marked by proud electrical engineer who has helped support the Humber industrial cluster

Specialist industrial services provider F.E.S. (EX) Ltd is celebrating 20 years in business as it continues to build its ever-expanding team to shape up for an even stronger future.

The hazardous area consultancy and electrical contractor was launched by Geoff Fulcher in July 2005, with the founder now sitting as chair of a 50-strong firm turning over more than £5 million.

Managing director James Ward, commercial director Elle Fulcher-Fenty and finance director Martin Jackson make up the senior leadership team, with three key appointments made two years ago as the forward-thinking operation consolidated in anticipation of further growth. It is now eyeing future industrial markets as it builds on its widening offering across installation, engineering, inspection and process safety disciplines.

And with training arm Roxby also hitting £1 million turnover for the first time, and a major new self-developed software roll-out looming, there is much to celebrate.

F.E.S. (EX) Ltd’s senior leadership team, from left, James Ward, managing director; Geoff Fulcher, chair; Elle Fulcher-Fenty, commercial director and Martin Jackson, finance director.

Key to the development has been the founder embracing the opportunity to go further and have faith in the team, where safety, quality, integrity and honesty are at the core.

“I never envisaged it would become this,” Geoff said of those early days, proud of the firm’s development having taken a step back to chair the company and allow the next generation to thrive when the key roles were defined. “I could perhaps see six or seven of us being the team, but when Martin (Jackson) came on board there was a realisation of what could be achieved, and we grew from there.

“We pride ourselves on the personal service, and when it comes to business, we thrive when that approach is taken by both sides.”

People are indeed at the fore of a process-driven technical operation, where recruitment remains live with demand for electricians and engineers.

“One of the biggest highlights for me has been watching how people have come into the company, and really grown,” Geoff, an Energy Industry fellow, said. “I’ve seen it with ‘newbies’, experienced hires and with family members [Elle is his daughter], and for all of them to come in and care for the company in the same way as I do, has been tremendous. I say a big thank you to them for that.”

F.E.S. (EX) Ltd was launched after a period working in contracting management and consultancy, having initially served as an apprentice marine electrician.

Launched from a tiny windowless office in Cleethorpes Business Centre, with Geoff having a young family to support, it grew significantly in the managed workspace before branching out to its own substantial unit on the Wilton Road Industrial Estate, where it continues to enhance operations.

Competency in explosive atmospheres specialist Roxby Training Services was acquired a decade ago, with Humber and Teesside bases, with F.E.S. (EX) then launching another office in Saltend, near Hull, to serve the North Humber Bank, while adding a North East hub too.

Further highlights have seen process safety brought into the business, having previously relied on external resources, while self-developed software has propelled its operations, with ExTrace® – F.E.S. (EX)’s own paperless inspection system, about to have a major upgrade take it into its second decade. Strong marketing, wider digital and cyber investments are also being made to ensure it stays at the fore and is future-proofed.

Third party audit support has also emerged as a key revenue stream, supporting leaner client teams to deliver at the most vital of times to meet regulations or address issues.

Elle said there was immense pride in the client base with heavy industrial/manufacturing, energy, water and defence all key sectors.

A notable recent win has been with the world’s largest wind turbine monopile factory on the Tees, with the business completing a hazardous area installation for spray booths.

Fuel storage distribution, anaerobic digestion and fibre production are all ongoing.

And while the business is a specialist in process industry settings, underscoring its growth from its Humber bank origins, it has also worked in Formula One and the cruise ship industry.

“Looking to the future, the likes of carbon capture and hydrogen are going to be increasingly important, and we have the technical capability to deliver on that too,” she said.

Contributing to safer industry standards has also been a feature, with F.E.S. (EX) imparting its expertise as part of the CompEx Technical Advisory Council, Energy Institute and Tank Storage Association. It plays its part in the communities it recruits from too, with Cleethorpes Town FC and Hull Dockers ARLFC supported.

Launched prior to the biggest recession in many a lifetime, F.E.S. (EX) has weathered some of the most dramatic economic periods ever known.

James added: “We’ve seen industry come back stronger from Covid, and we’re seeking to make continuous improvements, ensuring we have the right procedures in place so we can confidently keep growing and looking forward.”