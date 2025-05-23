2025 Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards nominations now open

The Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards – known as “the YAYAs” – return for a fifth year. The leading award scheme celebrates the achievements of young Asian people in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards are delivered by the QED Foundation with support from headline sponsor, York St John University. The other major sponsor is Bradford 2025.

2025 marks the QED Foundation’s 35th anniversary. The charity was founded by Dr Mohammed Ali OBE in 1990. Today, it is a key player in ethnic minority issues at both national and international level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are open to any young person aged 16 to 35 of South Asian heritage who was born in or lives and works in Yorkshire, who has overcome deprivation, disadvantage, challenges or have broken through traditional barriers to progress in their chosen careers.

The YAYA Awards

The YAYAs look to recognise success and achievements of young role models who can inspire others.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a gala dinner in November at Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford alongside business leaders, celebrities, and influencers.

Past keynote speakers include Hollywood actor Riz Ahmed, Lord Michael Bichard KCB, Professor Akbar Ahmed of Washington University, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin and TV personality Dr Amir Khan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous awards also saw video messages of support sent from high profile figures in their field, including BBC newsreader Rita Chakrabarti, the author Vaseem Khan, Professor Waqar Ahmad, footballer Kira Rai and the chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee, Saleh Saeed OBE.

The QED Foundation supports ethnic minorities to find jobs and progress their careers. It delivers education, training, and employment services to disadvantaged communities at neighbourhood level.

Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, CEO of the QED Foundation, said: “This year, 2025, is a very special moment in the history of QED Foundation as we celebrate our 35th anniversary. We believe that people of every race and faith should be able to fulfil their potential. Our aim is to help to build a peaceful and cohesive society where everyone can contribute and be rewarded for their efforts.”

Adeeba Malik CBE DL, Deputy CEO of the QED Foundation, said: “Culture – and discrimination - can still be a barrier to achievement. It’s why the YAYAs importantly celebrate the amazing achievements of young Asian people leading the way. The awards are open to young people across all sectors – from sports to health and the arts – who are an inspiration to others, and are making vital contributions to society at large.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QED also support government and public sector organisations, businesses, and charities across the UK to tackle inequality, and promotes a positive image of Britain’s minority communities.

The YAYAs attract high profile sponsors such as the University of Leeds, the University of York, Leeds Community Foundation, Bradford’s Science and Media Museum, LocaliQ, MyLahore, Janan, Morrisons, and this year, Bradford 2025 City of Culture.

The 10 categories are for achievements in Sport, Arts & Creative Industries, Health/Mental Health, Private Sector/Young Entrepreneur, Public Sector, Education, Media, and the Not-for-Profit sector, and Overcoming Life Obstacles. There will be an Overall Winner Award.

Deadline to enter is 6 July 2025, 11.59pm.