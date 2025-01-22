221-bed apartment block plans in York approved despite existing residents’ concerns
The approved plans have given the go ahead for Block H of the Hungate regeneration scheme, a housing development between The Stonebow and the River Foss.
Colin Murphy, agent for applicants Hungate Regeneration Ltd, told councillors the development would deliver professionally-managed rental homes and acknowledged delays in finishing the St John’s Square public area.
But local Guildhall councillor Dave Merrett and existing residents at the development said there were concerns that the previously-approved pedestrianisation of Hungate could make traffic and parking issues worse.
Plans approved by York Council’s Planning Committee A follow the approval of the wider Hungate Urban Neighbourhood regeneration scheme around 10 years ago.
Blocks A, B, C, E and F have already been built and are now occupied, with a new library, café and footbridge across the River Foss also completed.
But councillors heard St John’s Square had not been completed because the developer needed the space for construction equipment.
The developer’s agent Mr Murphy said it would likely be completed in around five years once the remaining apartments including Block H have been built.
Block H is set to be constructed on a build-to-rent basis which councillors heard would mean that they could not be sold for at least 10 years.
A tenth of the apartments in Block H are set to be rented out as affordable lets.
Council planning officers recommended that councillors approve the application ahead of the committee’s meeting on Thursday, January 16.
A report to the planning commitee stated the development was located close to the city centre, local facilities and it was well-served by public transport routes.
The committee agreed to include advice to the developer as part of their approval to try and discourage the apartments being used as short-term holiday lets.
But Mark Russell, who lives in Bellerby Court near Block H, told councillors he and others were horrified about the potential pedestrianisation of Hungate previously approved for the wider development.
He added traffic backed up from the Q-Park multi-storey car park up to The Stonebow on busy days and previous temporary closures of Hungate showed pedestrianising it would fuel congestion.
Labour’s Coun Merrett said those already living in the wider development were worried that St John’s Square had been indefinitely pushed back into the future.
The applicant’s agent Mr Murphy told councillors they were aware of the concerns but the pedestrianisation of Hungate had already been robustly assessed when it was approved.
Councillors heard future residents would be encouraged to use a car club scheme to ease pressure on available parking and Mr Murphy said each apartment would have a cycle space.
The agent said: “We’re mindful of the delays to St John’s Square but we remain committed to delivering the high-quality public realm and there’s no changes proposed.
“This scheme is an important part of the Hungate development, the proposals reflect market demand and approval will help us move closer to completion of the site.”
