25 jobs saved as Sheffield-based allergen free food business Delicious Alchemy sold in pre-pack deal

Kris Wigfield, Jo Hammond and Andrew Mackenzie of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint administrators of Delicious Alchemy on May 18.

The Sheffield-based business, which was founded in 2006, produced both branded and own label allergen free breakfast cereals and baking mixes for the major supermarkets.

Having expanded Delicious Alchemy with customer demand leading to the opening of a dedicated factory, the director was forced to take two years out of the business due to illness.

During that time, the company lost market share in its brand and became more dependent on own label.

After losing a key own label contract, its revenue fell and this was exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic.

The business was unable to meet its ongoing liabilities and sought insolvency advice from Begbies Traynor.