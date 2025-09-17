25/8 Marketing picks Parseq for warehousing and fulfilment

25/8 Marketing Group, a global marketing agency based in the UK, has partnered with Parseq, one of the UK’s largest independent managed service providers, to support its expanding e-commerce activities and provide long-term storage and logistics capabilities to agency clients.

25/8 Marketing offers a range of marketing services, including design and production of branded gifts, workwear and retail displays, as well as large-scale installations for exhibitions and events. By working with Parseq, it is now able to provide a secure, low-cost location for clients to store their marketing materials when not in use and logistics support to ensure they reach required locations when needed.

Parseq has also been contracted to provide fulfilment support for 25/8 Marketing’s expanding e-commerce activities, including same-day dispatch of gifts and workwear ordered before 4 pm. Parseq has automated large parts of its warehousing and fulfilment processes to minimise distribution costs and automatically trigger shipping requests for available items.

Paul Clarke, Chief Operating Officer at 25/8 Marketing Group, comments: “By outsourcing client storage and e-commerce fulfilment to Parseq, we’ve turned a logistics challenge into a big business opportunity and an extra source of value add for the agency. Our clients are getting a consistent, rapid and reliable service, and we can focus on what we do best, knowing that the experts at Parseq are managing our warehousing and fulfilment needs.”

Parseq warehousing and fulfilment operation in South Yorkshire.

Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO at Parseq, comments: “We are thrilled to welcome 25/8 Marketing to Parseq and our growing warehousing and fulfilment operation. 25/8 Marketing has gained a secure, cost-effective storage offering and a super-responsive fulfilment service by partnering with Parseq, as well as the freedom to focus on their core business while we handle their logistics.”