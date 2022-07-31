Potential buyers have the chance to snap up the first plots on Taylor Wimpey’s regeneration of the former Woodside Quarry site in Horsforth, Leeds.

A spokesman said: “Woodside Vale will bring 299 homes to an area where housing supply has been limited. The site will also comprise new areas of public open space with improved connectivity to the surrounding public footpath network. “

Taylor Wimpey is regenerating a former stone quarry site which has been empty for more than 20 years.

The development launched for sale this month with a range of four-bedroom homes available from £449,995.

Ross Clarkson, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “This is a site of excellent quality in a fantastic location, and we are incredibly excited to launch the first homes for sale.

“The new homes are enclosed by beautiful woodland and have superb views over the city.

“Woodside Vale is our flagship development, offering a choice of high quality housing in a popular market location. We’re expecting high demand so I’d urge interested buyers to get in touch right away.”

