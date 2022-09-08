30 Jobs saved as Wakefield double glazing firm bought out of administration

The company, stablished in 1994, was bought by West Yorkshire Windows Home Improvements Ltd.

Phil Booth of Booth Insolvency was appointed as administrator on 7 September 2022 and the sale of its business and assets to West Yorkshire Windows Home Improvements was completed the same day.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Booth said: “Unfortunately, like many businesses, [West Yorkshire Windows Ltd] suffered from the impact of the pandemic with multiple lockdowns resulting in a significant fall in sales.

Phil Booth of Booth Insolvency, who was appointed as administrator for West Yorkshire Windows Ltd.

After a period of marketing, which was conducted by Mark Rowlands of SIA Group in Leeds, we were able to agree a pre-packaged sale to West Yorkshire Windows Home Improvements, enabling the business to continue to trade and saving all 30 jobs.”