30 Jobs saved as Wakefield double glazing firm bought out of administration
Wakefield-based double glazing business West Yorkshire Windows Ltd has been bought out of administration, securing the future of its 30 employees.
The company, stablished in 1994, was bought by West Yorkshire Windows Home Improvements Ltd.
Phil Booth of Booth Insolvency was appointed as administrator on 7 September 2022 and the sale of its business and assets to West Yorkshire Windows Home Improvements was completed the same day.
Phil Booth said: “Unfortunately, like many businesses, [West Yorkshire Windows Ltd] suffered from the impact of the pandemic with multiple lockdowns resulting in a significant fall in sales.
After a period of marketing, which was conducted by Mark Rowlands of SIA Group in Leeds, we were able to agree a pre-packaged sale to West Yorkshire Windows Home Improvements, enabling the business to continue to trade and saving all 30 jobs.”
The administrator was advised by Alice Pratt and Joe Young of Leeds law firm Clarion.