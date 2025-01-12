300 jobs could be created at 'sustainable manufacturing campus' in Yorkshire

Three-hundred new jobs could soon be on the way for Huddersfield as plans for a “sustainable manufacturing campus” are revealed.

Chemicals manufacturer, Syngenta, has set its sights on creating the campus by releasing 20 acres of land from its Leeds Road site. The company says the plans come as part of its continued ambitions of reducing its carbon footprint, while bringing significant investment and jobs to the town.

A new Huddersfield campus could see a range of advanced manufacturing, life sciences and sustainability-focussed businesses benefitting from Syngenta’s existing on-site infrastructure. It is projected to have the potential to support 300 new jobs and boost the local economy by a further £45m.

The firm says it is looking to attract inward investors and businesses that can harness its specialist wastewater treatment and energy infrastructure, to support the transition to new, sustainable industries. It describes the site as an “ideal location”, not least due to its proximity to Kirklees Council’s Station to Stadium Enterprise Corridor.

Anssar Khan, Head of Strategic Projects at Syngenta Huddersfield. Credit: Syngenta Huddersfield

Anssar Khan, Head of Strategic Projects at Syngenta Huddersfield, said: “Our location has a lot to offer businesses wanting to grow and develop in Kirklees. Firstly, we have flat land with good access and we are close to the proposed West Yorkshire Life Sciences Investment Zone and the National Health Innovation Campus (NHIC), pioneering life sciences and healthcare research and training in the region.

“The University of Huddersfield and local colleges are nearby, providing access to educated workers of the future and we shall soon benefit from the ongoing Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) project, to better connect the area with the rest of the country.

“As well as the superb location, businesses looking to occupy the site can utilise Syngenta’s existing infrastructure and benefit from its supply of utilities including electricity, steam and wastewater treatment, resulting in improved sustainability and lower costs for all parties.”

New businesses would be joining the already thriving site utilised by Syngenta, Lubrizol, Arxada and Bulk Tainer, who all benefit from this infrastructure and specialist industrial services, as well as laboratory and quality control facilities.

Data shared by Syngenta Huddersfield, commissioned from KADA Research, the UK and international economic development consultancy that generated Syngenta Huddersfield’s 2024 Economic Impact Report, reveals that £45m could be added to the local economy if 20 acres of additional land was fully utilised for similar industries.

That is on top of the staggering £140m Gross Value Added (GVA) which the site already contributes to the Kirklees economy, supporting 1,000 jobs.

Mr Khan added: “We currently have 20 acres of land available for lease and we welcome interest from companies wanting to establish a base in Huddersfield who can tap into our infrastructure. We could collaborate with industry partners to transition to newer technologies and develop greener industries on site, which would have a much greater impact for the area.

“Around the world, industries are exploring how to shift from fossil fuel to greener energy and this transition will take many years to fulfil. Syngenta can help lead this transformation in Kirklees and we are ready to play our part in sustaining a thriving manufacturing industry in Huddersfield, while adapting to new processes. With the 20-year vision of the Station to Stadium enterprise zone right next door, we can help shape a 20-year vision for keeping manufacturing and skilled jobs in Huddersfield.