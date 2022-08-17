300 jobs set to be created at new manufacturing facility in South Yorkshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The compressor manufacturer Lontra, has started the first phase of recruitment for its £17m facility in Doncaster.

Lontra’s blade compressor technology can be used in energy intensive industries such as water treatment and pneumatic conveying.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facility has been supported by £7m funding from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. Over the next six months, the facility will undergo an extensive fit out throughout the shop floor and offices.

The compressor manufacturer Lontra, has started the first phase of recruitment for its £17m facility in Doncaster.

Lontra has partnered with Elevation Recruitment Group, who will manage the recruitment process for the Doncaster site.

Steve Lindsey, CEO of Lontra said “Lontra’s success is absolutely rooted in our people. Our core culture is one of openness and fairness and we strive to maintain this as every person at Lontra is a key part of driving towards our goal of becoming a global industry leader.”

John Bohan, Senior Director at Elevation Recruitment Group said: “Partnering with a company that has such an incredible reputation in the engineering and manufacturing space is something, I personally take with great pride.

"The expertise and networks we have across the specialist sectors required for these roles, will enable us to find the most valuable people for Lontra."

Chris Dungworth, of Business Doncaster, said: “As part of the support we have provided to Lontra throughout their significant move to Doncaster, we are delighted to be able to promote new quality vacancy opportunities to local residents through our advance team and the Gateway East Academy."