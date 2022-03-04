35 jobs to be created in Hull as Bilfinger UK opens new fabrication facility in the city

The expansion is part of a strategy to grow its operational footprint and support the construction of the Hinkley Point C development in Somerset.

The new 73,400 sq ft facility located in Hull will be an addition to Bilfinger UK’s fabrication portfolio, with an existing 50,000 sq ft facility located in Ellesmere Port, enabling the business to support their customers from both the East and West coasts of the UK.

The facility is set to create more than 30 new jobs whilst also providing the perfect infrastructure to support further growth and industrial capability in Humberside, Teesside and the wider Eastern region.

Bilfinger UK's new Hull facility

The facility will provide pipework fabrication services to Hinkley Point C and other nuclear clients as well as new and existing customers in the markets within which Bilfinger UK operates, these include energy, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals & biopharma, power and water.

The development of the new facilities in Hull follows the creation of some 350 new jobs across Britain, including specialist roles in engineering and manufacturing at its UK locations in Warrington, Humberside, Bristol and Somerset, boosting UK industrial capacity and manufacturing capability.

Like many suppliers engaged in the construction of Hinkley Point C, Bilfinger UK is issuing factory construction and innovation to increase quality and productivity which can also be transferred to future low-carbon energy projects.

Jane Atkinson, executive director, Bilfinger UK, said: “Bilfinger UK’s new state-of-the-art fabrication facility is a great investment for helping the UK meet its net zero target.

“The facility being located in Hull will bring growth and high value jobs to the North East region, which in turn will help shape the future of the low carbon economy.”

Bilfinger has a workforce of more than 4,500 employees operating from 14 offices in strategic industrial hubs.

Headquartered in Germany, the firm dates back to 1880 when it was founded as an engineering business.