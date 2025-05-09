380 new York 'garden village' homes: Councillor 'cannot emphasise enough how bad' plans are

An application for up to 380 homes proposed as part of a new garden village in York have been refused after councillors said the quality of the plans was poor.

Plans for the homes off Stockton Lane in Heworth Without, which cover the northern part of a site set to feature around 845 properties, were refused on Thursday, May 8.

Developer Taylor Wimpey’s agent Jennie Hanbidge said they were blind-sided by council planning officers’ recommendation to block the plans and asked for more time to address the issues raised.

But Heworth Without’s Liberal Democrat ward councillor Nigel Ayre said the developers had failed to properly plan infrastructure, community facilities and school places while consultation had been poor.

A revised masterplan for up to 380 homes on the northern part of a site earmarked for around 845 homes between Stockton Lane and Bad Bargain Lane, in York.

The outline plans which went before York Council’s Planning Committee A on Thursday cover part of a site earmarked for homes in the authority’s Local Plan for development.

The proposed garden village aims to help meet demand for new homes in the coming years.

Taylor Wimpey’s plans for their part of the site which were lodged in December include a 400sqm community facility, with a suggestion that it could be used for child care.

They also include two areas earmarked for play areas or parks as part of the site’s landscaping features.

Access would be from Stockton Lane along a spine road which would run through the development into the southern part of the site to Bad Bargain Lane.

Taylor Wimpey’s plans stated the homes would be around a mile from York city centre and they would be close to Monks Cross Shopping Park.

But council planning officers recommended that councillors should refuse the plans, stating that they did not stand out as a garden village and did not comply with development policies.

A total of 27 objections were lodged against the plans claiming development would fuel congestion, lacked services for future residents and did not provide safe cycle routes.

Objections were also lodged over flooding and came from National Highways and Osbaldwick’s independent ward councillor Mark Warters who said it would lead to a massive increase in traffic.

Heworth Without ward’s Coun Ayre said the importance of the site meant developers had to get it absolutely right.

The Liberal Democrat ward councillor said: “There’s concerns about education with the nearest schools over an hour’s walk away.

“The rush to get these plans submitted before December was not the correct approach.

“It’s so important that we get a site with almost 850 homes that has the necessary infrastructure and community facilities.”

Committee chair Coun Jonny Crawshaw said the developer had incorrectly claimed they had been able to talk to council officers to resolve issues raised by them.

The Labour councillor said: “I cannot emphasise enough how bad this application is and how poor the evidence base for it seems to be as well.”

Taylor Wimpey’s agent Ms Hanbidge said the developer wanted to press ahead with their section of the site after progress with the southern part had lagged behind.

The agent said: “We assume the delay is temporary but we have no control over it.

“It was accepted by the council that Taylor Wimpey could submit an application for the northern part of the site on a standalone basis.