4,300 jobs to be created with massive logistics hub at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Plans to create a massive logistics hub that will create 4,300 jobs in South Yorkshire have been given the go ahead.

Doncaster Council has approved construction of a 3.5 million sq ft advanced manufacturing and logistics development located at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, (DSA), one of the largest

How the hub will look

strategic development zones in the Yorkshire region.

The approval is subject to a S106 agreement and finalising Highways conditions and will create around 4,300 jobs.

The hub is set to deliver up to 325,160m² (3.5 million sq ft) of high-quality, state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and logistics floorspace.

It will be situated just 20 minutes away alongside the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

Gareth Finch, Planning Director for Investment Property and Airports at Peel, which owns DSA, said: “This decision from Doncaster Council is crucial as the development will unlock delivery of an innovation cluster alongside strategic logistics facilities. We’re pleased to see this support for our vision to create a truly multi-modal location, bringing substantial numbers of permanent jobs in high value sectors adding significantly to Sheffield City Region’s economic productivity.”

The decision is a major milestone in the airport's masterplan to see passenger numbers soar, making DSA one of the most significant aviation assets in the UK.

The DSA location is already highly accessible by road and air and will become even more accessible under plans to deliver rail connectivity with a direct connection to and from the

nearby East Coast Mainline, bringing a passenger station, together with a rail freight terminal immediately adjacent to the site manufacturing and logistics site.

Retained agents on the development are Colliers, JLL and CPP.