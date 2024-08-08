40% of Brits considered taking a second job in the past year to supplement income, research shows

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The findings emerged from a survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK commissioned by candle-making materials and training provider Candle Shack.

Some 37 per cent of respondents said they either had a second job, or were considering looking at one, while 46 per cent said they were actively looking for new ways to supplement their monthly income, with many turning to “side hustles” to bring in more cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Maclean, co-founder and CEO at Candle Shack, said the figures were “unsurprising” and that his company had seen a significant rise in people turning to candle-making as secondary and primary sources of income.

Cheryl Maclean and Duncan Maclean, founders of Candle Shack.

He said: “The situation may be improving, but factors such as high inflation and the increased cost of living are still causing people to feel the pinch, and many are looking to new ways to bring in additional income.

“Since the end of the pandemic we’ve seen significant growth in the number of people taking up candle-making as a business for multiple reasons – either monetising their hobby, or coming into it from something else completely.

“Some see it as a second job, with the ease of setting up an ecommerce business removing previously held barriers. We’ve even seen people give up primary jobs because of how successful their candle-making business is going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just in this country too, we operate in countries across Europe, particularly in The Netherlands and Germany, and we’re seeing the same trends there.”

The survey, conducted by independent insights agency Opinion Matters, found that 52 per cent of people had considered selling clothes over the past 12 months. Other “side hustles” included stocks and shares trading, house or pet sitting, and setting up an online shop.