Following the completion of a major project, Parseq wanted to support its workforce and the local business community by identifying and securing new jobs for temporary team members whose short-term contracts were coming to an end.

Parseq’s CEO, Craig Naylor-Smith, reached out to his own professional network through LinkedIn, generating a number of responses from local businesses that had staff vacancies.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the company's recruitment team organised three job fairs and used their own networks and connections made through Rotherham Council’s Investment & Development Office (RiDO) to introduce staff to recruitment agencies and businesses with a local presence that were hiring, including Sheffield-based marketing agencies Ant Marketing and CC33.

Rotherham-based business process outsourcer Parseq has helped around 400 temporary staff secure new roles.

As a result of their efforts, approximately 400 members of its temporary workforce have been able to secure new roles.

Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO of Parseq, said: “We were lucky to secure a large number of fantastic temporary team members for one of our major projects in 2021, and wanted to do everything we could to help them find new positions once the work had come to its scheduled end.

“The success of our efforts is first and foremost down to the team members’ skill and talent. But it also highlights the power of community, and how business collaboration can benefit employees and businesses alike. Continuing to focus on this kind of co-operation will only deliver good results for Yorkshire’s businesses and our communities as we all look to the challenges and opportunities of the year ahead.”

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Coun Denise Lelliott, said: “We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Parseq, and we’re proud to been able to play a part in such a fantastic outcome for its staff and the local economy.