59 jobs at risk in Leeds as VPK confirms proposal to close facility

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VPK UK & Ireland, part of VPK Packaging Group, has “regretfully” confirmed that it has entered into a collective consultation process with its employees to close its production site in Leeds by August 29 2025.

The company said it had taken the difficult decision in response to the long-term commercial viability of the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Anderson, Managing Director, VPK UK and Ireland, said: “It is with great sadness that we make this announcement today.

Jeremy Anderson, Managing Director, VPK UK and Ireland, said: "Over recent years, the business has faced significant challenges and, as a result, has been losing money."(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

"We have not come to the decision lightly and I would like to express my deepest gratitude for all the hard work and commitment of our employees in Leeds.

“Over recent years, the business has faced significant challenges and, as a result, has been losing money. Despite everyone’s best efforts to reverse the situation, we do not see the outlook improving to the level or speed that gives us the confidence that we can prevent further losses. “We have therefore made the difficult decision to transfer the current production volume to other VPK sites, ensuring our customer’s experience no disruption in their service.”

As a result of today’s announcement, the management team will now begin consultation with the local trade union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Anderson added: “We take our responsibilities to each of the 59 affected employees very seriously and will be working with them to find financial and practical support, while at the same time engaging local outplacement organisations, once the consultation period is complete.”