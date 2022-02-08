6 jobs in Sheffield where you can earn over £20,000

Job hunting can be stressful, but here are a few you might like to apply for in Sheffield right now.

1. Front line manager (contact centre): this is a job for someone to oversee the daily operations for a given area, including looking after the activities of up to 30 staff members. You will be responsible for company KPI’s, ensuring we deliver world class service by building a centre of excellence through exceptional leadership. Salary - £30 - 40,000 a year.

2. Knowledge & Library Services Manager: Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is looking for someone passionate about passing on knowledge, to use the management of that knowledge to bring about enhanced performance, and to invest in its objectives as a learning organisation. The role will pay in the region of £40 - 45,000. To find out more click here.

3. Supplier Relationship Manager: Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has a new and exciting opportunity for a Supplier Relationship Manager. This new dedicated SRM role will join and be aligned to our existing Category Procurement Teams focused on driving value and delivery for NHS through enhancement of supplier relationship management and associated framework and contract management activity. Salary £47 - 53,000. The closing date is 20 February 2022. To find out more click here.4. IUC Clinical Team Leader: Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust is looking for someone to motivate and support the IUC Clinical Advisors and Health Advisors ensuring that performance and quality objectives are achieved through the implementation of robust policies and procedures, effective risk management and key performance indicators. You will help deliver and develop a fantastic end-to-end service for patients calling 111 in Yorkshire and Humber. The closing date is 13 February 2022. Salary - £32 - 39,000. Apply here.5. Head of Information & Governance, Sheffield: An exciting opportunity exists for a highly motivated and dynamic Head of Information and Governance, to lead a small team, to manage information systems and monitor and audit estates governance arrangements, that support strategic decision making in the management of the Trust Estate. Salary - £54 - 64,000. Closing date, 21/02/2022. Apply here.