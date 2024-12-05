61 high-growth tech firms have invested in Leeds, says Bruntwood SciTech

Sixty-one high-growth innovation businesses have opened offices or expanded in Leeds over 2024, according to new research by Bruntwood SciTech, a major property provider to the science and technology sector.

Bruntwood SciTech said the city’s economy has also been strengthened by its expanding fintech workforce, which grew from 6,300 professionals in 2019 to an estimated 7,800 in 2023.

A Bruntwood SciTech spokesman said: “Following these additions, the city is fast emerging as a leading destination for tech, digital, and, in particular, fintech companies, with firms in the sector recently having been revealed to be growing 125 per cent faster than the UK average, according to data from Leeds Digital Festival and Datacity.

“The rapid growth of tech firms within the city has underscored the success of Leeds’ growing Innovation Arc, a key factor in the city’s status as the UK’s largest financial and professional services hub outside of London.

Leeds' position as a UK financial and technology hub has been boosted by 61 high-growth innovation businesses opening offices or expanding across the city's key business districts this year. (Photo supplied by Bruntwood SciTech)

"Spanning multiple districts, this ecosystem provides a foundation for advancements across sectors such as health tech and digital technology, fostering collaboration between these industries.”

Katrina Jones, Associate Director for Bruntwood SciTech, said: “Leeds is rapidly establishing itself as one of the UK’s leading tech and innovation hubs.

"The recent opening of West Village, alongside the well established innovation communities at Platform and 14 King Street, underscores our commitment to supporting the city's expanding tech and digital landscape.

"These new and refurbished workspaces are integral to fostering the connections, collaborations, and resources that forward-thinking businesses need to flourish.”

Bruntwood SciTech - a joint venture between Bruntwood, Legal & General and Greater Manchester Pension Fund -has this year invested more than £20m into its Leeds city centre innovation hubs and campuses.

This latest announcement comes a year after Bruntwood SciTech announced an additional £500 million investment into the science, tech and innovation sector. It also added the UK’s largest local government pension fund, Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF) into the joint venture.

Today, Bruntwood SciTech has £314m of investment underway across Leeds, Manchester, Cheshire, Birmingham, and Liverpool, and is bringing to market 1.45m sq ft of workspace for innovation-led businesses.

