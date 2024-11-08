The 7 Steps restaurant in Pudsey, Leeds has reopened with a new menu and layout after five months of closure.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is rated the number one restaurant in Pudsey on TripAdvisor but was forced to close in June this year due to the toilet block being turned into flats after initially opening in February 2016.

In July they announced on Facebook: “Some of you may have seen a post this morning with a notice on the property. This notice is the reason we have been closed as we have been informed by the landlord of the toilet block that they have been granted permission to turn the toilet block section into flats. Our current toilets and restaurant are owned by two separate landlords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been working tirelessly with the landlord of the restaurant side to re structure the layout of the building to build some new accessible toilets which we have now agreed. We are just awaiting the new lease which is legal documentation allowing us to make these amendments”

7 Steps Pudsey: Restaurant named number one in area reopens with new menu and layout after five month closure

In a Facebook post earlier this week, the business announced it would reopen.

The post said: “We’re over the moon to announce that the bar and restaurant is reopening this Friday (November 8).

“Come check out our brand-new food menu and enjoy the fresh new vibe including brand-new bathrooms — no more endless stairs! Whether you’re popping in for a bite, a cocktail (or two!), or just to say hi, we can’t wait to welcome all our amazing customers back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post received more than 320 likes and 77 comments with lots of people showing their support for the restaurant reopening.

One commenter said: “That’s wonderful news. So chuffed for all of you, for you and for the people of Pudsey.”