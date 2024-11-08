7 Steps Pudsey: Restaurant named number one in area reopens with new menu and layout after five month closure
It is rated the number one restaurant in Pudsey on TripAdvisor but was forced to close in June this year due to the toilet block being turned into flats after initially opening in February 2016.
In July they announced on Facebook: “Some of you may have seen a post this morning with a notice on the property. This notice is the reason we have been closed as we have been informed by the landlord of the toilet block that they have been granted permission to turn the toilet block section into flats. Our current toilets and restaurant are owned by two separate landlords.
“We have been working tirelessly with the landlord of the restaurant side to re structure the layout of the building to build some new accessible toilets which we have now agreed. We are just awaiting the new lease which is legal documentation allowing us to make these amendments”
In a Facebook post earlier this week, the business announced it would reopen.
The post said: “We’re over the moon to announce that the bar and restaurant is reopening this Friday (November 8).
“Come check out our brand-new food menu and enjoy the fresh new vibe including brand-new bathrooms — no more endless stairs! Whether you’re popping in for a bite, a cocktail (or two!), or just to say hi, we can’t wait to welcome all our amazing customers back.”
The post received more than 320 likes and 77 comments with lots of people showing their support for the restaurant reopening.
One commenter said: “That’s wonderful news. So chuffed for all of you, for you and for the people of Pudsey.”
In October they re-opened the cellar bar for events and functions and on November 30 they will host a Glitter Ball night featuring disco, house and club classics.