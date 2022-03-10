8,500 jobs could be created at planned Doncaster North industrial and logistics scheme

Wilton Developments has unveiled plans for the first 2.26m sq ft phase of its Doncaster North industrial and logistics scheme, which includes one of the region's largest stand-alone new build industrial units. Phase 1 at Doncaster North could help to create some 8,500 new jobs for the region, a spokesman said.

In January, Wilton Developments received outline planning consent from Doncaster Council to transform 180 acres adjacent to Junction 6 of the M18 at Thorne, Doncaster into a 3.52 million sq ft logistics and industrial scheme.

A reserved matters planning application for the delivery of the first 2.26m sq ft phase of development has now been submitted and this will incorporate a 1m sq ft stand-alone distribution building.

The statement added: "The remaining 1m sq ft in Phase 1 will primarily be made up of units ranging from 100,000 to 375,000 sq ft and the first phase can facilitate up to 8,500 jobs for the region including on-site jobs, construction roles and wider regional jobs following completion. A start on-site is scheduled for later this year with the first buildings due to be delivered in 2023."

Wilton Developments has appointed agents CBRE and Knight Frank to market the scheme, which has been named Doncaster North.