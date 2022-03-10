CEG is on site delivering a 37,800 sq ft seven-storey office on Globe Road within the city's Temple district.

In a statement, CEG said: "Known as Globe Point, the building is set to push the boundaries of new ways of working offering business lounges, innovative break out space and a café kitchen, alongside the highest quality workspace for up to 400 people."

CEG is working closely with Leeds City Council and other partners to bring forwards four million sq ft of space within the Temple District, south of Leeds City Station. A masterplan has been created to drive high value economic growth, with Temple as its cultural centrepiece, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for CEG said the company is committed to bringing forward quality workspace in Leeds to boost the city's economy.

The spokesman added: "Work is also underway revitalising the nearby Drapers Yard as a UK Centre of Excellence for life sciences and innovation on behalf of LabCorp. This, along with British Library’s ambition for a potential future home at the nearby iconic Temple Works, would create a cluster here for knowledge, innovation and science.

"This part of the city is seeing huge momentum as a focus for commerce. Offering a new way of living and working, it continues to play a vital role in Leeds’ future economic and social well-being."

CEG has also let three of its studios at 84 Albion Street in Leeds. Citizens Advice has taken two studios totalling 1,539 sq ft and Perigon Associates has let 301 sq ft. Only two studios remain at the office development.

CEG’s Let Ready studios launched in Albion Street last Autumn. The five fully-furnished studios provide workspace designed for teams of four to 24 people and enable a company to move in, plug in and start work immediately.

Robert Morton, investment manager at CEG, said: “We are delighted to welcome Citizens Advice and Perigon Associations to the thriving business community at Albion Street.

“We only have two studios remaining, which offer great start-up and grow-on space for smaller businesses, as well as a regional base or additional fully-furnished project space for larger companies.

“We have seen strong interest in the space, particularly as companies are now returning to the office environment. The flexible easy in/easy out lease offer has also appealed, along with the fact that we can also offer Let Ready Complete which provides a comprehensive all-inclusive service with no upfront costs.”

Fox Lloyd Jones and WSB are appointed as agents marketing Albion Street on CEG’s behalf.

Harry Finney, Senior Surveyor at Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “There is an emerging market for high quality fully fitted, managed workspace on flexible lease terms across the city centre market. The offer at 84 Albion Street provides a highly desirable blend of conventional and serviced workspace, which is suitable for a variety of businesses, as demonstrated by the deals completed to Citizens Advice and Perigon Associates”.

Robin Beagley, Partner at WSB added: “The strong interest we have seen in 84 Albion Street reflects changing trends from businesses as to what they want to see from their office space. We are finding that occupiers are looking for flexible and adaptable office space that also, importantly, provides a creative and inspiring working environment that will appeal to their staff.”