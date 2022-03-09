Deal struck for 50 per cent of £110m White Rose Office Park in Leeds

Immobel Capital Partners has struck a deal to acquire 50 per cent of a major office campus which values the park at about £110m.

By Lizzie Murphy
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:45 pm

The firm, which is the investment management business of Immobel Group, a listed real estate developer in Belgium, has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 50 per cent of the White Rose Office Park in Leeds from OIRP Investment 10, part of Orion Capital Managers.

The office park will be held in joint venture with Munroe K.

Duncan Owen, chief executive of Immobel Capital Partners, said its goal for the office park was to be fully operationally carbon neutral by 2030. He added: “Our plan for White Rose Park will see us continuing to evolve the business park in partnership with the Munroe K team.”

White Rose Office Park, Leeds.

