NHS Shared Business Services takes 10-year lease at White Rose Park in south Leeds

The Leeds office agency team of Knight Frank, led by partner Eamon Fox, has let 12,414 sq ft of Grade A office space at 1 Munroe Court in the heart of the White Rose Park in south Leeds.

NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) has taken a 10-year lease on the first floor of the building, relocating from the nearby Capitol Park East by Junction 28 of the M62.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 Munroe Court, which also comprises a further 12,414 sq. ft of available Grade A office space on the ground floor, is now undergoing a major refurbishment before NHS SBS

Munroe K, and global property consultancy Knight Frank, have brokered one of the most significant office deals in the Leeds out of town office market this year.

occupies the space next summer.

Eamon Fox, who advised landlords Munroe K, commented: “This is a very significant deal, underlining the fact that White Rose Park is a magnet for attracting high quality occupiers,

such as NHS SBS. The park already boasts other high-profile global businesses as part of its tenant roster, including Capita, HSBC, and leading digital sports media business DAZN.

“This deal, one of the largest of the year, also emphasises the strength of the Leeds out-of- town office market, and the trend for occupiers seeking better quality space in locations which provide a plethora of amenities for their staff.”

David Aspin, Founder and CEO, Munroe K, added: “We are delighted to welcome another high quality occupier to White Rose Park. Their occupation in 2022 will coincide with the

arrival of the new White Rose Railway Station, which adds the final transport spoke to our wheel. Staff will now be able to choose how they commute to the office, benefitting from

easy access to cycle and walking routes, bus connectivity, as well as market-leading parking facilities.

“At White Rose Park, we never stand still in our provision of services for our community and have exciting plans for the future. 2022 will see the creation of a new outdoor gym and fitness area, additional biodiversity, more EV charging points, alongside measures to reduce our carbon footprint as we work toward net-zero and ESG ambitions. These new initiatives will complement our recently launched partnership with hero Wellbeing and the new WRP app,” said Mr Aspin.

Stephen Sutcliffe, Director of Finance and Accounting at NHS SBS, explained: “The emergence of Covid-19 required a rapid shift to remote working to safeguard our employees

whilst also continuing to provide critical business services to NHS organisations across the country – enabling them to focus their efforts on the clinical response to the pandemic.

“Since then we have learned a lot about what has worked well for our teams and, as such, are adopting a more hybrid approach to our way of working. Moving to the new White Rose

Office Park supports our aim of promoting individual wellbeing and a better work-life balance. When attending the office in future our employees will have access to facilities like

an on-site nursery and a ‘Borrow-a-Bike’ scheme, whilst having more convenient access to public transport.

“With the White Rose Office Park’s environmental commitments, the move is also in step with our own sustainability efforts and the wider NHS aim of being the world’s first net zero national health service.”