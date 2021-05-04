95 jobs to be created with the building of a new £13.5m housing development in Doncaster

Up to 95 jobs are set to be created with the scheme.

The development, which is set to be named Chaucer’s Green, is located just off Doncaster Road and is six-miles north-east of Doncaster town centre.

The new homes will feature a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes across eight of Avant’s house designs with a combination of terrace, semi-detached and detached properties.

Up to 95 jobs are expected to be created at Chaucer’s Green, and it’s anticipated that initial groundworks will start on the development in the coming weeks.

The first homes are set to go on sale in May 2021, with the showhomes to follow this autumn and the first residents expected to move into their new homes at the start of 2022. The overall build will take approximately two years to complete.

Of the 72 homes at Chaucer’s Green, 10 per cent have been designated as affordable housing, and alongside providing high-quality homes for the area, Avant Homes will also commit to a community contribution of £194,000 towards local education.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Chris Coley, said: “Following securing planning permission from Doncaster Council in March this year, we’re very pleased to have acquired new land to develop in Hatfield.

“We’ve seen great success at Furlong Park as well as our Torneley Quarter development, which we launched at the beginning of 2021, so we’re sure Chaucer’s Green will be an excellent addition to Doncaster’s housing mix. We look forward to beginning initial groundworks in the coming weeks."

Chaucer’s Green will be Avant Homes’ third live development in the Doncaster area with Furlong Park located on Ledger Way, just a short distance from the town centre, and Torneley Quarter, which recently launched in Auckley near Yorkshire Wildlife Park. In total, Avant Homes’ Doncaster developments will deliver 355 new-build homes for the town and its surrounding suburbs.