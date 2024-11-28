'A dream come true': Parisian cheese maker opens up shop in historic Yorkshire mill
Owned by Emmanuelle Metz, who has more than a decade of experience of selling cheese in Yorkshire and France, Metz Cheesemonger is situated at the front of the mill site in Sandsgate, an historic Edwardian mill building.
Originally from Paris and now living in Kirkstall, Ms Metz described her move to Sunny Bank Mills as “a dream come true.”
She said: “My new base is absolutely perfect. I couldn’t be happier here. The shop is visible from Town Street, Farsley’s main street, and I’m also part of a fantastic mill community. So I’ve got the best of both worlds.
“I have always loved selling and making cheese and, when I came over to Leeds from Paris, I worked in a cheese retailers, and it was a great opportunity to learn all about British cheeses and the cheesemaking community in the UK. It was a delight to take part in the Academy of Cheese Affineur of the Year competition with a beautiful Horsforth Brewery’s stout-washed rind Brie and win the People’s Choice Award. This creation was the start of many others."
Ms Metz has also won the Best Display Champion category at the Great Yorkshire Show, together with the Gold Awards for Cheeseboard and Grazing Board and a Silver Award for Celebration Cake.
She added: “Now I have my very own shop, I want to share my passion and creativity with cheese lovers around Leeds. I very much see it as a melding of French and British culture both of which I am passionate about along with cheese, of course.”
William Gaunt, joint managing director of Sunny Bank Mills with his cousin John, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Emmanuelle to Sandsgate.
"She has already proven she is a talented cheesemonger with the awards she has won and I can personally vouch for the superb quality of her cheeses.”
Once one of the most famous family-owned mills in Yorkshire, the Sunny Bank Mill complex is now home to 100 independent companies. It is also home to an contemporary Art Gallery and a textile Museum & Archive.
