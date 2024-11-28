'A dream come true': Parisian cheese maker opens up shop in historic Yorkshire mill

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owned by Emmanuelle Metz, who has more than a decade of experience of selling cheese in Yorkshire and France, Metz Cheesemonger is situated at the front of the mill site in Sandsgate, an historic Edwardian mill building.

Originally from Paris and now living in Kirkstall, Ms Metz described her move to Sunny Bank Mills as “a dream come true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My new base is absolutely perfect. I couldn’t be happier here. The shop is visible from Town Street, Farsley’s main street, and I’m also part of a fantastic mill community. So I’ve got the best of both worlds.

Emmanuelle Metz (right) with William Gaunt, joint managing director of Sunny Bank Mills.

“I have always loved selling and making cheese and, when I came over to Leeds from Paris, I worked in a cheese retailers, and it was a great opportunity to learn all about British cheeses and the cheesemaking community in the UK. It was a delight to take part in the Academy of Cheese Affineur of the Year competition with a beautiful Horsforth Brewery’s stout-washed rind Brie and win the People’s Choice Award. This creation was the start of many others."

Ms Metz has also won the Best Display Champion category at the Great Yorkshire Show, together with the Gold Awards for Cheeseboard and Grazing Board and a Silver Award for Celebration Cake.

She added: “Now I have my very own shop, I want to share my passion and creativity with cheese lovers around Leeds. I very much see it as a melding of French and British culture both of which I am passionate about along with cheese, of course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Gaunt, joint managing director of Sunny Bank Mills with his cousin John, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Emmanuelle to Sandsgate.

"She has already proven she is a talented cheesemonger with the awards she has won and I can personally vouch for the superb quality of her cheeses.”