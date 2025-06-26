'A major statement of intent': New Hull research centre aims to revolutionise home heating

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Hull-based heating firm, Ideal Heating, is seeking to play a role in solving this issue, with the creation of a new £19.2m research and development centre.

Located at the firm’s headquarters, the new UK Technology Centre (UKTC) is set to open later this year, and forms part of a wider £60m investment across Ideal Heating’s Hull site – undertaken as the company looks to pivot towards technologies aimed at decarbonising UK heating.

Jason Speedy, chief operations officer at Ideal Heating, said: “The UKTC is a major statement of intent. It reaffirms our commitment to the energy transition and investing in the technologies which will heat our homes for decades to come.

Stephen Patton, centre, R&D Director (Thermodynamics) at Ideal Heating with Jack Howdle, left, R&D Development Manager and Nick Allwood, R&D Design Manager, outside the company’s UK Technology Centre.

“For more than a century, the name Ideal has been synonymous with quality and innovation, as we continually work to meet the ever-changing needs of the heating sector.

“The UKTC will enable us to continue to push boundaries, set new standards in heating technology and develop the next generation of products.”

Once complete, the new centre will bring together more than 100 research and development and product development specialists, who are currently located in various facilities across the site.

The research and development workforce at the Hull site has more than doubled over recent years, following investment from Ideal Heating into its product development capabilities.

Ideal Heating’s UK Technology Centre is due to be operational from September and forms part of a wider £60m investment across the Hull site

The UKTC will feature six climatic chambers, with temperature and humidity controlled from -20°C to 50°C. The facilities will enable the firm to stress-test products in even the most dramatic and extreme of temperatures and environments.

Alongside the climatic chambers are specialist test chambers including hemi-anechoic chambers, which test the noise emissions and sound levels from both boilers and heat pumps, and EMC chambers, which test products for electromagnetic interference from other “smart” appliances found in the home.

Ideal Heating’s research and development team will relocate from their existing facilities to the UKTC in phases. Product testing in the climatic chambers will begin in September, with anechoic and EMC testing due to commence in early 2026.

Also located within the UKTC is an in-house training room and a 3D printing facility, which will be used to produce prototype components and parts.

Stephen Patton, Ideal Heating’s research and development director in its Thermodynamics arm, recently toured the firm’s new facilities with colleagues as they begin to take shape.

“The UKTC represents a step change in our in-house research and development and testing capabilities,” he said.

“Bringing world-class equipment and testing facilities to our site in Hull will accelerate and advance the development of our products. The new research centre brings with it significant benefits in time, cost and efficiency of research and development processes.

“The UKTC will be, quite simply, the leading facility of its kind in the UK. Work on the centre is progressing well and we look forward to opening the building later this year.”

The UKTC has also been designed to incorporate sustainability initiatives within the building itself, with the site designed and built to BREEAM standards.

Key sustainability features at the site include LED lighting and controls, air source heat pumps, a mechanical heat recovery system, sub-metering of electrical distribution, and high-performance building fabric to reduce heat loss.

Ideal Heating is also installing new solar panels at its Hull site, which will provide renewable electricity for the technology centre.

Development on the site has been principally delivered by Yorkshire-based contractor Henry Boot Construction.