Development plans for the site include over 1,700 homes, 1.2 million sq ft of employment space and a brand-new primary school for up to 420 children, as well as shops and community facilities.

Described as a “massive game changer for the town” the Barnsley West development was recently granted planning permission by Barnsley Council’s Planning Committee.

Sir Bob Murray, founder and chairman of Leeds-based Sterling Capitol, who are developing Barnsley West in conjunction with Strata Homes, said that the development would create 2,000 new jobs and deliver a multi-million pound investment for the region.

He said: “The decision to give the go-ahead to Barnsley West is welcomed news.

“In the challenging economic times, this development will provide much- needed jobs and investment and will be a massive game changer for the town and the surrounding area. It’s a defining moment – the key to future prosperity.

“Now that planning permission has been granted, we are completely focussed on delivering a transformational flagship employment site which will drive the town and the borough’s renaissance.”

Known as MU1, the 122-hectare site is located off Higham Common Road, close to Junction 37 of the M1.

Paul Beckett, CEO of Sterling Capitol, added: “We are committed to ensuring Barnsley West grows with the community and not apart from it. We are proud to be part of that community, delivering a flagship scheme for the region that everyone can be proud of.

“I would like to emphasize that maintaining strong ties with the community is essential as we look to the future.”