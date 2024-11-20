‘A national disgrace’: Campaigner tells inquiry of alleged pollution breaches at city’s rubbish dump

A veteran environmental campaigner told a public inquiry how there had been multiple breaches of pollution regulations at a rubbish dump in Wakefield.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Dainton described Welbeck Landfill Site as a ‘national disgrace’ as he gave evidence at a hearing to decide the future of the facility.

Mr Dainton, president of Residents Against Toxic Scheme, raised concerns over the levels of leachate – polluted liquid that drains from landfill – and claimed the Environment Agency were aware of repeated breaches by tip operator Welbeck Waste Management Ltd (WWML).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the hearing at Wakefield Town Hall that residents were made aware of the breaches at a meeting around two years ago.

The operators of Welbeck landfill site have appealed against a decision to end the dumping of materials at the tip, in Wakefield

Mr Dainton said: “What is so concerning – despite all the flies, the stench, the illegal dumping which has taken place at Welbeck, which the Environment Agency knew about and did nothing whatsoever – is the leachate levels.

“We have a full file of breaches from that date through to now where it is still breaching the leachate levels at Welbeck and Welbeck management have done nothing about it.”

Mr Dainton said the issue posed a risk to the river Calder, which runs close to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I believe, as do all the RATS members, that they have no idea about leachate levels and what will happen in the future.

“What’s more, the latest Environment Agency report says we are going to have to have another investigation into the leachate levels.

“There is no sign, no promises, in any of the statements by Welbeck management, that they will sort this problem out in the next year or two, or until after the tipping.

“That will be a problem left for Wakefield Council and for us, the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The river is already the second most polluted river in the UK.

“And yet everyone seems to be dismissive of the leachate levels for the last 27 years.”

The five-day hearing is taking place after WWML made a legal challenge when a planning application to continue dumping material at the site until the end of 2025 was rejected by councillors.

The decision, made in November last year, meant that tipping would have to end on December 31, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operator, also known as FCC Environment, has also challenged an enforcement notice served by the council in January.

Welbeck became a waste management site 1997 and was due to be turned into a country park in 2018.

An extension to continue tipping material was then granted until the 2023.

The operator wants a further time extension to fill the remaining capacity at the site due to a shortage of materials going to landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dainton continued: “I was in my fifties when this started and I’m 80 now.

“There is no benefit to the local population and no guarantees that these problems are going to be sorted out.

“There isn’t one picnic area after 27 years.

“There are no bird hides, no fishing ponds. Nothing that we were promised we would get after ten years.

“After the first ten years we knew that this was going to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2018, I was called stupid, a liar, a scaremonger. Because I said that they would come back for a third extension.

“And they have come back for a third extension.

“Every single prediction that RATS have made for 27 years has come true.

“Stuff is still falling into the river when the wind blows.

“We have had enough. It is time to end it now. Otherwise they will be back next time with another argument, another debate, about having an extension.

“Welbeck management aren’t interested in the environment. They are interested in profit, profit, profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a national disgrace. Welbeck is a national disgrace.

“It goes on and on. You can tell how angry I am, not only with Welbeck management, but with Wakefield Council officers and the elected members who have refused continually to take action.

“I can see no end to it. There is no end to it.”

Alison Ogley, the barrister representing WWML, asked Mr Dainton: “Is it fair to say, in terms of the issues you are raising about leachate and potential pollution, that you are giving your statement as a layperson and not as an expert?”