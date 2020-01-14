A new housing conurbation for commuters is set to be built on this site near Huddersfield

A new housing conurbation is set to be built in Huddersfield.

Carter Jonas, the national property consultancy, has agreed the unconditional sale of a 5.48-acre residential development site in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on behalf of a private landowner to local house builder SB Homes, which is developing another scheme in Slaithwaite.

Located on Lingards Road in the village of Slaithwaite, the freehold site has an allocation for 36 dwellings under the Kirklees Local Plan.

Steven Soper, Senior Surveyor, Carter Jonas, said: “The site is an excellent opportunity to create a new housing conurbation in a well-connected and popular village. It would be particularly suited to family homes given the nearby amenities in Slaithwaite, but would also appeal to commuters working in Huddersfield, Leeds or Manchester keen to live in a village location with strong transport links.”