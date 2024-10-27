‘A retail experience to rival any destination in Britain’: Green light given for major redevelopment of York street

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a meeting of City of York Council’s planning committee, members gave the green light to Helmsley Group’s Coney Street Riverside masterplan, which will see the creation of 250,000 sq ft of mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial and residential space.

York Council’s planning committe said the development would revitalise a neglected area and described the scheme as a “fantastic use of unused space”.

Concluding the discussion, Councillor Jonny Crawshaw, chair of the planning committee, said: “This scheme is long overdue and is a really positive thing for York.”

Members voted both the masterplan planning application and a separate listed building application through.

A riverside walkway will be established alongside nationally significant green and accessible public realm, both on the waterfront itself and also through the creation and rejuvenation of historic lanes and passageways between Coney Street and the River Ouse.

Situated in York’s Central Conservation Area, the site consists of 19-33 Coney Street and 39 Coney Street to 2 Spurriergate and includes four listed buildings and two buildings of merit. It is also in close proximity to a number of other listed buildings and buildings of importance.

Subject to planning conditions, Helmsley aims to start on site by 2026. A separate planning application for another, smaller area of the site is expected to be approved within weeks.

The masterplan will now be formally approved, subject to the Secretary of State not calling in parts of the application relating to listed buildings.

Following the planning committee meeting, Max Reeves, development director at Helmsley Group, thanked everyone who had supported and been involved in the scheme to date.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the planning committee approved both the full application for our Coney Street Riverside masterplan and also the separate listed building application.

“As a business based in York and with more than 40 years of experience delivering impactful development, we have always said that we are committed to this scheme for the long term and that it will bring many positive benefits to the city and wider region."

The decision was also welcomed by West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, which lobbied and campaigned extensively to get Helmsley Group’s application approved. Sarah Czarnecki, president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “This move will be a game changer for York.

“Coney Street is now set to deliver a retail and leisure experience to rival any destination in Britain.

“Congratulations to Helmsley Group on its ambitious plans and to City of York Council for its foresight and prudence in approving this application.”

The planning committee also heard from supporters of the scheme, including Flick Williams, a prominent York disability campaigner, who described Helmsley’s approach to inclusivity as “a breath of fresh air”.