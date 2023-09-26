Here is the full list of restaurants and eateries in Yorkshire that have been awarded with 3 AA and 4 AA rosettes.

The AA Rosette award was first established in 1956 and was the first nationwide scheme for celebrating the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.

Rosettes are awarded every year on a rising scale based on a meal visit by one or more of AA inspectors.

The team of inspectors assess the quality of food throughout the UK.

Shaun Rankin is a Michelin star chef. (Pic credit: Grantley Hall)

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall has been awarded with the prestigious AA Four Rosette Award 2023-2024.

Grantley Hall is nestled on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales and is considered a hidden gem.

This year’s ceremony was held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London on Monday, September 25, 2023 and hosted by presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Shaun Rankin said: “I’m delighted that Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall has been awarded the prestigious AA Four Rosette Award. THis is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team.

Inside The Lantern Room. (Pic credit: Dustin Smith / Manor House Lindley)

“It’s a reminder that excellence is not a destination, but a continuous journey of crafting unforgettable dining experiences, one plate at a time. We ensure our diners enjoy the most captivating, seasonal and nostalgic flavours, textures and presentation in every bite.

“We are deeply honoured to have our hard work recognised and are committed to maintaining our pursuit of culinary uniqueness, all while keeping sustainability at the very core of our ‘Taste of Home’ menu.”

Huddersfield restaurant The Lantern Room at Manor House Lindley has also been named among the best in the UK and awarded Three AA Rosettes.

It is one of only two restaurants in West Yorkshire to be awarded the Three Rosette award, ranking it amongst the best restaurants in the UK.

Head Chef John Brewster and general manager Mark Ayre at The Lantern Room. (Pic credit: Manor House Lindley)

This accolade is awarded to restaurants twice a year in January and September.

The AA inspector was impressed with the restaurant’s atmosphere, precise flavours and “skilfully prepared cuisine”.

“The Lantern Room, with its stunning floral ceiling, exposed brick walls and fab forest green banquette seating, is a suitably decadent setting for a menu of very seasonal modern British dishes, produced with skill from superb ingredients, some of which are foraged locally,” The AA said in its latest Guide.

“This is proper fine dining - precisely and accurately prepared dishes with great technical skills well to the fore and supported by a very nice wine list, arranged by tasting style. The food all looks very pretty, but there’s a real depth of knowledge and understanding.”

Following the restaurant’s first day open to the public in 2018, Manor House Lindley made it its mission to excel in its service and the Three Rosettes was a goal from the beginning.

Head Chef John Brewster, said: “We have been singular in our vision to achieve Three Rosettes, so to have this come to fruition is an amazing achievement. I’m so proud and thankful to the whole team, who worked incredibly hard to make this a reality. We never wavered from this goal, despite the challenges we faced during the pandemic.

“It showcases our commitment to creating exceptional dishes that celebrate seasonal ingredients, with meticulous attention to detail. We are grateful for the recognition and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations and pushing to reach our next goal.”

Here is the full list of restaurants, hotels and eateries in Yorkshire awarded with AA Rosettes.

Yorkshire restaurants, hotels and eateries awarded with AA Rosettes

4 AA Rosette

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon, North Yorkshire

3 AA Rosette

Forge, Middleton Tyas, North Yorkshire

The Lantern Room, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Legacy, York, North Yorkshire