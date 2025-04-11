Abingdon Health: Meet the boss of the company going with the lateral flow

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At its heart, the company has a simple mission; to improve life by making rapid results accessible to all. It provides customers with a lateral flow service which leads to faster diagnosis and screening in circumstances when every second counts.

“We’re the contract developer and manufacturer for a range of products that could help save lives,” said Dr Chris Hand, the Executive Chairman at Abingdon Health.

"Our customers range from those who are looking for sepsis through to a stroke. One of the products we’re working on featured recently on the morning news; it’s a company that’s making tests for large vein occlusion, which is the worst sort of stroke. The idea is you can diagnose in the ambulance whether somebody has had one of these sorts of strokes and take them to the correct hospital.”

Leading the way: Dr Chris Hand believes Abingdon Health can be a major player in the US market as demand continues to increase. (Photo supplied by Abingdon)

In its half year results, York-based Abingdon Health, said it had enjoyed a very positive start to 2025 as it reached strategic milestones such as opening of Abingdon Analytical in Doncaster, and the start of work on its new US site. Following some "temporary headwinds” during the first half of the financial year, Mr Hand said the company had seen growing contract momentum, which had included snapping up a $2m contract developing sexually transmitted disease tests. He said Abingdon was continuing to progress towards achieving its key goal of cashflow breakeven, which it expects to reach during 2026, without the need for further funding.

Technology is driving the uptake of lateral flow tests, according to Mr Hand, who co-founded Abingdon in 2008 after a long career in the medical diagnostics industry. He was Director of Research for the European base of DPC, which is now part of Siemens Healthcare Solutions, and went on to co-found the medical diagnostics company Cozart Bioscience Ltd, which specialised in saliva drug testing. He’s bullish about Abingdon’s prospect. The company could, for example, revolutionise the way in which a woman finds out she’s pregnant.

“We’ve got a product we manufacture for Salignostics, which is a saliva pregnancy test called Salistick and that creates a whole new way for a woman to test to see if she’s pregnant without having to go to the loo,’’ Mr Hand said. “She can do it with her partner or family present, in any setting like the kitchen, because it uses saliva,’’ he said. “Pregnancy testing is a big market for lateral flow; we’re addressing that by bringing technology to that large sector.

“We’ve got the exclusive right to sell the saliva pregnancy test in Germany in addition to UK. We’ve just taken the first order from the retail sector in Germany. We’re also driving innovation with sustainable pregnancy products.”

Abingdon’s revenues in the first half were £3.1m, which represented a growth rate of 28.4 per cent, while the adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest taxation, depreciation and amortisation) loss was £1.9m in the first half as a result of increased investment.

“We took an investment into the company last summer to support the acquisition of Compliance Solutions (Life Sciences) group which has worked out very well for us,’’ he added. “We acquired them to add another piece in the jigsaw in terms of what Abingdon Health offers to its customers. The other investments we’ve made during the first half of our financial year have included the opening of the Abingdon Analytical laboratory in Doncaster.

“That laboratory forms the bridge between the development of the product and getting it regulatory approved by producing analytical and performance evaluation data,’’ he added.

“We’ve also opened a base in the US. It will be fully operational in April and gives us access to an increasing number of US-based customers, who want to interact with entities based in the US.

"We’ll have a commercial office and a small development and manufacturing lab in Madison, Wisconsin; we chose Madison because it’s in a very highly regarded bio health state.

“We expect that to bring benefits both in the short and medium term,’’ he added. “We have also made investment in product development. This is for standalone products but also to link into our contract development customers and offer enhanced technology to them. There are three areas where we have worked on product development over the half year; one is making highly sensitive lateral flow tests for areas things such as sexually transmitted diseases, for example.

"By combining the highly sensitive nature of molecular diagnostics technology and the ease of use of lateral flow, we’re planning to create a more sensitive test that can pick up certain sexually transmitted diseases more easily.

"The other area we are active in is working to remove plastic from our devices and exchange it for a bio-based material that will degrade. The third area of development which is now ready for commercial launch in April is a smartphone app which will read the result of a lateral flow using deep learning and artificial intelligence. It uses a smartphone to capture the result of the lateral flow test.”

The group’s staff numbers increased from 85 in July 2024 to 113 at the end of 2024 and further growth is on the cards.

“In Doncaster over time I would expect to have staffing numbers in double figures in a relatively short time. We’ve got capacity there to add quite a few people depending on demand for our services.”