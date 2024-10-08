Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The medical technology contract service provider has also raised £5.6m to support the expansion of the analytical laboratory services at its Doncaster site and provide additional working capital.

York-based Abingdon Health revealed that in the year ended June 30 2024, revenue grew by 52 per cent to £6.1m.

The adjusted EBITDA losses also reduced significantly to £1.1m from a £2.9m loss recorded the year before. Product business revenues were also up 56 per cent year-on-year as the business received a boost from the launch of three lateral flow tests with Boots.

Chris Yates, the chief executive, told The Yorkshire Post: “We had a solid year with really good commercial traction.”

Mr Yates added that, in the near term, the company’s priority was “bedding down” its recent acquisitions.

Abingdon, which currently employs around 80 staff in York, is set to open a new lab in Doncaster in the next three to six months.

In a statement to accompany the results, Mr Yates said that as a company focused on lateral flow technology “with a well-established track record of bringing products from idea to market” Abingdon was well-placed to support a broad range of customers.

He added: “The recent acquisitions of IVDeology and Compliance Solutions (Life Sciences), and the further investment in expanding our analytical laboratory service mean that we can now offer a more comprehensive service.

“Our key financial priorities are to grow our revenues and reduce our cashburn through continued close cost management, therefore moving the company to a positive cashflow position, having achieved a cashflow positive quarter in Q4-FY2024 (the fourth quarter of the year).

"We are confident that our contract services customer base and our current growing pipeline means we are well positioned to grow our business and deliver shareholder value going forward.”

In a statement to accompany the results, Abingdon said that Mr Yates has been asked to focus on global commercial growth, the establishment of an Abingdon Health USA-based subsidiary and management of US operations.

The statement added: “To facilitate this expansion, Chris Hand will be appointed executive chairman. Mr Hand will manage day to day R&D (research and development), operational and financial activities with Chris Yates focused on organic revenue growth, cross-selling between group members' (Abingdon Health, Compliance Solutions (Life Sciences), IVDeology) customers, and potentially by acquisition.”

It continued: “Chris Yates will focus his time on growing Abingdon's international presence specifically in the United States.”