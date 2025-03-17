Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has extended its distribution agreement with Israel-based Salignostics for the launch of an own-brand version of Salistick, which the firms say is the first saliva-based pregnancy test. The product is now set to launch in territories including Germany, Poland and Austria.

The move comes after Abingdon Health previously launched the product across the UK, where it is available from Superdrug, Tesco, Amazon and under the Boots own brand.

Abingdon Health, along with its distribution partner NeutraPharma, said it now expects to launch an own-branded version Salistick with major German retailers, including DM, Rossman and Mueller, later this year.

Abingdon Health is based in York. Picture: York skyline by James Hardisty.

Chris Yates, CEO of Abingdon Health plc, said: "We are incredibly proud and excited to be launching Salistick, the first saliva pregnancy test, in Germany and other European territories following on from our successful commercial roll-out in the UK.

“This exciting innovation offers the opportunity to test for pregnancy anytime, anywhere. We are delighted to extend our partnerships with Salignostics and NeutraPharma and we look forward to continuing to work with them to bring further innovative self-test products to market."

Abingdon Health has received an initial purchase order for 70,000 tests, with further purchase orders anticipated during the calendar year 2025 on a quarterly basis.

Dr. Guy Krief Co-founder and Deputy CEO at Salignostics, said: "We are excited to join with Abingdon Health and NeutraPharma to bring our Salistick saliva-based pregnancy test to consumers in major European territories including Germany.

“We believe these partnerships provide us the platform to bring this revolutionary product to pharmacy shelves throughout the region, allowing for easy and accessible pregnancy tests."

Abingdon Health specialises in lateral flow diagnostic tests.

The firm’s Simply Test range, including Salistick™, now includes over 16 self-tests which are sold direct-to-consumer and through own brand and private label distribution partners in Europe.

In October of last year, Abingdon Health announced that it had signed a lease to open a commercial office and laboratory in Wisconsin in the US to support its growth plans.

The firm said the move would enable it to broaden its international customer base and be closer to large customers in North America.