Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award comes as part of total project funding of €5m to develop and transfer to manufacture the new intervention. The project is scheduled to begin in February 2025 and be delivered over 24 months.

Abingdon is part of a group including Institut Pasteur (and its affiliates in Madagascar and Senegal), the Armauer Hansen Research Institute in Ethiopia, FIND, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research (WEHI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Yates, CEO of Abingdon Health plc, said: “We are delighted to have won this grant award as part of a world-leading group of institutions.

Abingdon Health is based in York. Picture: York skyline by James Hardisty.

“We are excited to add Abingdon Health’s RDT development and manufacturing scale-up expertise to that of our distinguished group of partners. Working with the Institut Pasteur, FIND, LSHTM, and WEHI gives us a great opportunity to produce rapid tests to aid the management of malaria.”

The funding to Abingdon Health will be provided by UK Research and Innovation under the ‘Horizon Europe Guarantee’ scheme.

The Company will lead the development of a point-of-care rapid diagnostic test for Plasmodium vivax infection to support in-field testing and treatment in a bid to facilitate a malaria control strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plasmodium vivax is the most frequent and widely distributed cause of recurring malaria.

Abingdon Health will then transfer the product to diaTROPIX, a Senegalese manufacturing organisation based at Institut Pasteur Dakar.

Dr Michael White, director of research at Institute Pasteur, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Abingdon Health to develop and manufacture a new rapid diagnostic test for Plasmodium vivax malaria that is poised to make an important contribution to malaria elimination efforts.”

Abingdon Health announced in December that it had entered into a $2m (£1.58m) contract with a US health firm to create at-home HIV tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contract will see Abingdon Health work with Find Out From Home LLC (FOFH) on performance evaluation, regulatory services and clinical testing of four sexually transmitted disease tests.

The firms hope the move will enable commercialisation of four lateral flow self-tests for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis in the USA, UK and EU.

Abingdon said all four of the tests had successfully completed technical transfer to manufacture at its York site earlier this year, and that other tests are also in development.