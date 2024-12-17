Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contract will see Abingdon Health work with Find Out From Home LLC (FOFH) on performance evaluation, regulatory services and clinical testing of four sexually transmitted disease tests.

The firms hope the move will enable commercialisation of four lateral flow self-tests for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis in the USA, UK and EU.

Abingdon said all four of the tests had successfully completed technical transfer to manufacture at its York site earlier this year, and that other tests are also in development.

York-based Abingdon Health has entered into a contract with a US health firm to create at-home HIV tests. Picture: York skyline by James Hardisty.

Chris Yates, CEO of Abingdon Health plc, said: "We are pleased to announce this contract win, which importantly utilises each limb of our business, including our development, scale-up, manufacturing, regulatory and analytical services, illustrating the breadth of expertise that Abingdon brings to its customer base.

“This work brings further value to Abingdon Health via our 17 per cent shareholding in FOFH, which we previously announced through a service-for-equity arrangement."