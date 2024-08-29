Abingdon Health: York medical test producer raises over £5m from retail offer

Abingdon Health completed its retail share offer with the issuance of 57.7 million new shares, raising a total of £5.6m.

The company has now made an application for the retail offer shares to be admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market from 8AM on August 30.

The company first launched its retail offer earlier this month.

York medical test producer, Abingdon Health, has announced that it has raised over £5m from a retail offer. Photo: PA/ Danny Lawson

Abingdon Health said at the time that it intended to spend £3m on product development, £1m on analytical laboratory service expansion and £1.2m on working capital and placing costs.

Chris Yates, CEO, of Abingdon Health, said: "We are delighted to complete this offer to retail shareholders in addition to the Placing announced on August 19 2024, both of which were done at a minor discount to the market price.

“The Company is now well placed to continue its growth with the combined strength of Abingdon Health, CS (Life Sciences) Group and IVDeology.

“In addition, the investments allow us to add additional Analytical Laboratory services and capacity and provides the Company with additional product development resources. We appreciate the continued support of our current and new shareholders, and I look forward to updating on progress in due course"