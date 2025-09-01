Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company began operations at a site in Madison, Wisconsin in April and in an update published to the London Stock Exchange said it “has worked with many customers and potential customers wanting US-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) services for lateral flow tests”.

Abingdon said projects under way include the evelopment of a duplex lateral flow to quantitatively measure the concentrations of a pharmaceutical product and its metabolite; development of a lateral flow veterinary product for use initially in dog samples; feasibility work with a leading US university to evaluate novel nanoparticles for use in a lateral flow format; development of a lateral flow test for infectious disease initially in cows and development of a test for an infectious agent in animals and humans, with a spin-out of leading US university.

Shares in the firm were up almost 10 per cent in early Monday trading following the announcement.

The company is expanding its operations in America

Abingdon Health also announced that the second phase of its US facility expansion in Madison is under way.

The firm said: “The manufacturing equipment will mirror Abingdon Health's UK operation to allow customers to manufacture under the same operating conditions and quality management system in either the USA, the UK, or both. This provides customers with unrivalled geographic optionality during a period of tariff and supply chain uncertainty and provides US customers with the confidence that products ‘developed in the USA’ by the Company's highly skilled CDMO team can also be ‘made in the USA’.”

Dr Chris Hand, Executive Chairman of Abingdon Health, said: "These contract awards validate our decision to expand our CDMO operations into the USA and we anticipate further expansion in Madison, Wisconsin, as projects and products move through the development cycle.

"It is pleasing to see our US customers recognise the value of our comprehensive CDMO platform.

"We deliver end-to-end diagnostic solutions from initial concept through to market launch, and these contract wins illustrate strong confidence in our approach from US-based clients.”