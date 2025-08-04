ABP: Major global business leases Hull facility

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Humber property letting is for 158,000 sq ft of storage, which ABP described as the size of more than two Premier League football pitches, with 53,000 sq ft of canopy at King George Dock.

The statement added: “It is in a prime strategic location overlooking the Humber Estuary and near Hull Container Terminal (HCT), allowing for the seamless importing of cargoes.”

Commenting on the announcement, Andrew Dawes, the Regional Director of the Humber ports said: “We are delighted to welcome Mitsubishi Chemical UK to our site and to support them as they continue to expand their operations.

Associated British Ports has successfully let a substantial unit in Hull to Mitsubishi Chemical UK Limited, part of the global Mitsubishi Chemical Group. (Photo supplied by ABP)

"This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering business growth and delivering flexible, high-quality industrial spaces that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Greg Lacey, Head of Property (Humber) added: “Leasing port-based warehousing units offers a strategic advantage for major projects, providing immediate proximity to key logistics networks and reducing transportation time and costs.

"These facilities enable businesses to streamline operations, enhance supply chain efficiency, and respond swiftly to project demands.”

Mr Lacey added: "We are proud to support our customers with flexible, well-located infrastructure that underpins their success and drives long-term growth.”

Michael Curtis, PUMA Lead Construction Delivery Manager, Mitsubishi Chemical Group said: “Leasing the new shed at the Port of Hull marks a pivotal step in our long-term commitment to Hull, Saltend, and the wider Humber region.

"This expansion not only supports the doubling of our production capacity but also strengthens our ability to meet global demand.

"It’s a strategic investment that aligns with our growth ambitions and reinforces our role in the region’s industrial future.”

The facility is to support Mitsubishi and its contractor Fluor Corporation for the SoarnoL ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH) facility development at Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull.

ABP's Humber ports complex is a major trading gateway.

The four ports of Immingham, Grimsby, Goole, and Hull handle more than 58m tonnes of cargo between them each year worth approximately £75bn.