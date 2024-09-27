Abrdn Property Income Trust agrees to sell majority of its portfolio to Travelodge owner
The London-listed trust told shareholders that US investment giant GoldenTree will buy its Abrdn Property Holdings subsidiary. The operation covers 39 properties, covering the property trust’s entire portfolio except for land at Far Ralia in the Cairngorms. GoldenTree has paid a cash deposit of £35.1m and will pay the remainder once the takeover is completed.
It came after Custodian Property Income REIT’s bid to take over API collapsed earlier this year.
Custodian’s offer, which would have seen API shareholders receive 0.78 Custodian shares for each API share, failed to secure the necessary 75 per cent approval rate needed at a vote in March.
Following the failed deal, shareholders voted in May to approve changes in order to allow the trust to be wound down and sell off its assets.
